ICSA claims south Kerry farmers being used as guinea pigs for greenway project

A representative of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association has claimed farmers in Kerry are being used as guinea pigs when it comes to a greenway project.

The group has issued a statement on the multi-million-euro south Kerry Greenway, which is being developed by Kerry County Council.

The 26-kilometre South Kerry Greenway aims to link Glenbeigh and Renard via Caherciveen.

The planning process for the project began last week as Kerry County Council requested a pre-application meeting with An Bord Pleanala.

The outcomes of the meetings will be considered and addressed before a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is submitted for approval.

The project will likely be the subject of an oral hearing.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association’s Rural Development Chair Seamus Sherlock said the CPO should be a major cause for concern for all landowners and said the consultation process was flawed from the outset.

The ICSA says what happens in Kerry will be a template for a greenway in Galway and added that the results of a consultation on greenways initiated by Transport Minister Shane Ross are yet to be published.

Kerry County Council said it attempted to acquire the land required by agreement but this did not prove possible and given the project’s economic and tourism potential it decided to CPO the land.

The Council strongly believes that this project is a key strategic one for south Kerry and is a top priority for the local authority.