Ibec Mid West says Technological Universities Bill should help foster enterprise in Kerry region

Ibec has welcomed the enactment of the Technological Universities (TU) Bill.

The Bill paves the way for the development of the Munster Technological University which could create a new type of higher education institution to meet enterprise needs and drive regional development.

Mairead Crosby, Ibec Mid West and Kerry Regional Director said the change of status should drive improved performance while stimulating the development of a new type of institution with a strong regional and enterprise focus.