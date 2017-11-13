IBEC calls for changes to Draft National Planning Framework

Delivering projects such as the Limerick to Foynes road scheme is critical to enable growth in the region.

That’s according to IBEC Mid-West and Kerry Regional Director, Mairead Crosby, who today called for a number of changes to the Draft National Planning Framework.

The group, which represents Irish business, believes national population projections are too conservative and undermine the plan’s objectives of service provision and infrastructure investment.

Ms Crosby said projects like the Limerick to Foynes road and the M20 Limerick Northern Distributor road, which would improve access to Limerick from Clare, are vital for the whole region’s growth.