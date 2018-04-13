Iasc òg Cromane Community Preschool are having their annual 1k ,5k and 10k fun run or walk this Sunday15th April.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Iasc òg Cromane Community Preschool are having their annual 1k ,5k and 10k fun run or walk this Sunday15th April. Registration starts at 1pm . 10k race starts at 1.30pm . Medals for everyone . Refreshments served after the race so bring the family and have fun

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR