Ian Wilson – May 2nd, 2018

On In Conversation this week, Joe McGill’s guest is Kerry County Council Musician in Residence, Ian Wilson.

Ian, a native of Belfast, has written nearly 200 works, including operas, concertos, string quartets, a range of orchestral and chamber music as well as multi-media pieces.

His compositions have been performed in six continents, and presented at festivals including the BBC Proms, Venice Biennale, Frankfurt Book Fair and at venues such as Carnegie Hall, London’s Royal Albert Hall and Vienna’s Musikverein.

He is a member of Aosdána, Ireland’s State sponsored body of creative artists.