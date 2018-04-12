Ian O’Connell Trust Fund among charities to benefit from Ring of Kerry Cycle

A trust set up to help a Killarney teenager who sustained a life-changing injury last August is to be one of the charities to benefit from this year’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

16-year-old Ian O’Connell fell from his bike in Killarney National Park, sustaining damage to his neck and spine.

The popular young sportsman is undergoing occupational therapy and physiotherapy at the rehabilitation centre in Dún Laoghaire.

Those taking part, who have not yet chosen a charity, are being asked to consider supporting the Ian O’Connell Trust Fund.

Fifteen charities will benefit from the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle which will take place on July 7th.