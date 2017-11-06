What I Saw Wasn’t Smoke on the Water: Pollution Probe Confirmed – November 6th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Irish Water and the Environmental Protection Agency are investigating reports of possible pollution in the Sneem Estuary. Richard Tindale describes what he saw, which to paraphrase Deep Purple, wasn’t smoke on the water – more like human waste, to his eyes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR