How I Ran Into Trouble with Drink – July 26th, 2018

Kerry County Councillor John Francis Flynn has given a frank interview to Jerry about facing up to his alcohol and gambling addictions at the age of 27. If you’re affected, you can contact AA in Kerry at 066-7128720 / 087-0522911(24hrs).

