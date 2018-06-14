I Need Cannabis To Relieve My MS – June 13th, 2018

Brendan Rigter has progressive multiple sclerosis and is wheelchair bound. He says he uses cannabis to prevent spasms and as pain relief. Last Friday, his house was raided as part of a wider garda investigation and nine cannabis plants were seized. He says this is unfair and the gardaí have deprived him of his pain relief.

