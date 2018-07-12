American Kevin Florenz had booked a golfing holiday in Ireland through Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as Premier World Travel and Premier Irish Golf Tours. The business based in Tralee has ceased trading.
Kerry County Council completes purchase of prime Kenmare land
Kerry County Council has officially taken ownership of almost 14 acres of prime land in Kenmare. The site will now be developed as a public...
Possible tax implications regarding Kerry Co-op share spin-outs issued
The board of Kerry Co-op has written to shareholders alleging there was significant misinformation spread at the society's recent AGM. In the letter, chairman Mundy...
Cabinet to hold meeting at Derrynane House
Members of the Cabinet will travel to Kerry next week. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will chair the meeting at Derrynane House, the ancestral home of Daniel...
Will Kerry County Councillors Give Their Support to Presidential Candidates? – July 12th, 2018
Kerry County Councillors, who’re not members of the main political parties, have indicated they would consider giving their support to potential candidates to allow...
Turbulent Times in Northern Ireland – July 12th, 2018
Allison Morris, security correspondent with the Irish News, discussed recent rioting and unrest in Belfast and Derry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/northernireland.mp3
I Lost Almost €20,000 Because of Holiday Company Closure – July 12th, 2018
American Kevin Florenz had booked a golfing holiday in Ireland through Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as Premier World Travel and Premier Irish...