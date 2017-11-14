‘I drove 90kmh on an Irish motorway… the rudeness and hostility I endured was chilling’

By
radiokerrynews
-

Marian O’Flaherty – in today for Deirdre – spoke to motoring editor with the Irish Independent Eddie Cummingham about an article he wrote recently, about being on the receiving end of ‘motorway bullying’ when he chose to drive on the inside lane at 90kmh for most of the journey from Dublin to Galway:

