Why I Became a Catholic Deacon – November 23rd, 2017

The Bog Road between Ballyheigue and Ardfert remains closed this evening due to flooding. Kerry County Council says a high tide is due around 7pm. It's...
It's hoped a decision on the tax implications for Kerry Co-op shares will be made before the year end. Revenue launched an investigation into the...
Kerry County Council says some motorists are ignoring road closure signs on a flooded North Kerry route. The signage, indicating that the Bog Road between...
Arthur Gabrielyan from Gortcrissane in Listowel, a father of two, woke his family early yesterday morning as floodwater began to enter his home. Arthur and...
Elaine contacted the show this morning to describe the frightening situation when she was driving to work from her home near Ballyheigue this morning. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/part3.mp3
Denis Kelleher is married and is a father of five children. He’s also a recently ordained deacon in the Catholic Church. He’s been telling...