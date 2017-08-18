My Husband Survived Sepsis – August 18th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Yesterday, you heard Catherine Duggan’s story of how sepsis claimed the life of her 37-year-old Liam. Susan Murhill from Killarney was listening to Catherine’s interview and got in touch. Her husband, Hugh, contracted it in March and is very fortunate to be alive. However, his life has been changed utterly.

