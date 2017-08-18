Yesterday, you heard Catherine Duggan’s story of how sepsis claimed the life of her 37-year-old Liam. Susan Murhill from Killarney was listening to Catherine’s interview and got in touch. Her husband, Hugh, contracted it in March and is very fortunate to be alive. However, his life has been changed utterly.
30 per cent increase in agency assisted employment in South-West since 2007
There has been a 30 per cent increase in State agency-assisted employment in the South-West since 2007. That's according to the Annual Employment Survey 2016...
Works to facilitate wheelchair users on Tralee’s Oakpark Road to be completed this month
Works on the footpath at the entrance to the old Irish Rail goods yard in Tralee to facilitate wheelchair users get underway this month. Fine...
Kerry Minister confident interests of Olympic athletes will come first following Moran Report recommendations
The Minister with Special Responsibility for Sport says he is confident Irish Olympic athletes will receive better treatment in the future. Minister of State for...
Another Kerry-Mayo Classic in the Offing? – August 18th, 2017
Jerry looks ahead to Sunday’s senior football semi-final. Will it be a classic like the clashes in 2014? Former Kerry All-Ireland winner, Killian Burns...
Meet the Roses – August 18th, 2017
The Kerry Rose, Breda O’Mahony; the Limerick Rose, Kayleigh Maher and the Florida Rose, Elizabeth Marince are among the group of young women who’ve...
My Husband Survived Sepsis – August 18th, 2017
Yesterday, you heard Catherine Duggan’s story of how sepsis claimed the life of her 37-year-old Liam. Susan Murhill from Killarney was listening to Catherine’s...