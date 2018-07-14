Hundreds of people expected to take part in colourful Tralee fundraiser

Hundreds of people will have a colourful end to their week in Tralee tomorrow.

The Crumlin Colour Dash, organised by Kinetic Health and Fitness, is aiming to raise thousands of euro for CMRF Crumlin, which funds initiatives, research and equipment to help sick children.

The five-kilometre event during which participants are covered in powder paint, begins at Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre at 11 o’clock tomorrow (Sunday) morning.





It will make its way along the canal to Blennerville before turning back towards Ballyard via Kearney’s Road.

Last year, over €5,000 was raised in the event which is open to all.