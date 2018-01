Over a hundred customers in Kerry are currently without power.

In Ballybunion, 109 customers are without electricity – Tralee’s Kilflynn is also reporting outages for 12 customers.

In south Kerry there are 28 customers without power in Kilgarvan while in mid-Kerry there are 13 reported outages in Milltown.

Restoration times vary but it’s hoped power will be restored to most areas by 2.30 this afternoon.