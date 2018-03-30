“This is a Human Rights Issue”: Martin Ferris on Why He’s Raised Concerns over University Hospital Kerry – March 30th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

The Sinn Féin TD raised concerns in the Dáil this week over workloads and work practices at University Hospital Kerry. The hospital issued this statement: “The hospital does not comment on political statements”.

