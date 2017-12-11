Hugh O’Donnell, Tawlaght, Fenit

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 12th) from 7.15pm to 9.15pm. Removal at 9.15pm to The Church of the Purification, Churchill. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Old Churchill Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if lieu if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Five Kerry projects to get funding including agri-tech global centre of excellence
Funding is to be allocated nationally for five Kerry projects including a global centre of excellence for agri-technology. The announcement was made by Chief Executive...
Eight motorists found illegally parked in Tralee disabled parking bays
Eight motorists were detected illegally parked in disabled parking bays in Tralee last Friday. It was part of Operation Enable, a Garda and Kerry County...
Irish Rail closes toilet at Tralee’s train station because of drug use
Irish Rail has closed the toilet at Tralee's train station because of drug use. The facilities at Casement Station now only open 25 minutes prior...
Kerry man pleads guilty to engaging in sexual activity with girl under 17
A Kerry man has pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a girl under the age of 17. The man, who cannot be named...
Plans to develop council civic amenity site in Listowel
There are plans to develop a council civic amenity site in Listowel. Currently there are neither public nor private facilities for people to dispose of...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Chelsea have been paired with five time winners Barcelona in the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League. The Premier League winning have...
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed
JK Sports 12 Girls Premier: Killarney Celtic Green – Killarney Celtic White 1.30 Listowel Celtic – Camp Juniors 1.30 Fenit – Inter Kenmare Blue 2pm Daly’s Supervalu 13...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Castleisland Monday December 4th – Seniors 12 Hole Singles 1st Willie Galvin 31pts 2nd John Slattery 24pts 3rd John Raggett 21pts Sunday December 11th...