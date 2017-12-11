Hugh O’Donnell, Tawlaght, Fenit

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 12th) from 7.15pm to 9.15pm. Removal at 9.15pm to The Church of the Purification, Churchill. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Old Churchill Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if lieu if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.