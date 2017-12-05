HSE working to reduce children being admitted to adult mental health units

The Minister with responsibility for Mental Health says his department and the HSE are reducing the number of underage people being treated in adult mental health units.

This follows the publication of a Mental Health Commission report on the Sliabh Mis unit at University Hospital Kerry.

It found it had a high-risk rating of non-compliance for the Admission of Children – the centre is adult approved and isn’t suitable for underage people.

Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, officially opened the Deer Lodge mental health recovery unit in Killarney yesterday.

Speaking there, he said it was regrettable that young people had been treated in the Sliabh Mis unit in Tralee, but said there’s been a major reduction in the number of these incidents nationwide.