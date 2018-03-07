HSE warns of delays at CUH Emergency Department

The HSE is warning of delays at the Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital.

It’s been extremely busy since Saturday when Storm Emma started to recede, with 543 presentations during that period.

Many patients are expected to present again at the Emergency Department for review and treatment.

Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, some patients will experience delays.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance and explore all other options before attending the Emergency Department.