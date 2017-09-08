HSE says increase in charges for public residential care centres based on ability to contribute

The HSE says in cases where there has been significant increase in care charges for public residential care centres, the amount currently charged reflects the correct and equitable contribution.

The Irish Independent today reports claims a resident of the West Kerry Community Hospital in Dingle was not informed in advance that the costs were going to jump three times in one year.

While it says it does not comment on individual cases, in a statement today the HSE acknowledges that there may have been communication deficits in a small number of cases.

According to the Irish Independent, the woman – said to be 90 and resident at the facility for some time, was reportedly being charged €998 last December.

The report claims this charge jumped to €1311 in January, to €1459 in April and to €1512 in July.

It’s claimed the women was not informed of the price hikes.

In a statement obtained by Radio Kerry News the HSE states that in October 2016 it published an up-to-date cost of care for public residential care centres for older people.

These costs are based on the actual cost of providing care and not on the amount the residents contribute themselves.