Gráinne Flannelly is a consultant gynaecologist and clinical director of Cervical Check.
Traffic updates
9.55am An earlier crash on the N70 Killorglin to Caherciveen road has now been cleared. Gardaí say no one was injured in the incident. 9.15am Gardaí say there’s...
Reports of explosion on London Underground
There are reports of an explosion on a London Underground train and it's understood some people have been injured. Witnesses say they saw a flash...
Gardaí confirm man missing from North Kerry located safe and well
Gardaí have confirmed that a man missing from North Kerry has been located safe and well. 47-year-old Barry Ahern went missing on Monday from his...
HSE Says HPV Vaccine is Safe – August 25th, 2017
Gráinne Flannelly is a consultant gynaecologist and clinical director of Cervical Check.
Inform Parents Group on HPV Vaccine – August 24th, 2017
Don Myers is with the group that says it is not anti-vaccine but wants to give parents ‘full information’ about the anti-cervical cancer vaccine.
Baile Mhuire
Do you find yourself lonley at weekends and want to know how to combat it? Well Baile Mhuire has some vacencies for new people...