HSE says disruption caused by severe weather may have a knock-on effect for the week ahead in Kerry

The HSE says that most services are either now running as normal or will be fully restored very shortly in Kerry and Cork.

However, the disruption caused by the severe weather may have a knock-on effect for the week ahead.

The HSE said today that it would like to thank the public for its support and understanding during the recent severe weather.

Out-patient appointments at acute hospitals in Cork and Kerry will recommence tomorrow, Monday, and anyone with an appointment is asked to attend as normal.

Hospitals will be in touch with those who have had appointments cancelled recently to reschedule.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare services in primary care, disability services, services for older people and mental health will be as normal tomorrow.

In all cases, anyone with a question about an appointment can contact the person or office who made the appointment.

The HSE expects additional pressure on both emergency departments and hospital admissions this week and the public is asked to take this into consideration if attending.