HSE pays more than €19 million to GP practices in Kerry

The HSE paid more than 19 million euro to GP practices in Kerry last year in allowances and fees, for treating medical card patients and providing services for other State health schemes.

Separately, the out-of-hours GP service for Kerry, SouthDoc received €1,058,799 in gross payments from the Health Service Executive.

These figures that were released to RTE under a Freedom of Information request are not salaries but are gross payments to doctors, out of which they have to pay staff and other expenses for their general practice.

Some GPs have considerable medical card lists.

The figure of €19,037,432 was paid to 102 doctors in Kerry – an average payment of €186,641. This figure excludes €1,058,799 that was paid to SouthDoc.

Dr Donal Coffey in Killarney received the highest amount in Kerry – the gross amount including practice support paid to him by the HSE was more than 623,000 (623,302).

Dr Ursula Scullion received almost €491,696; Dr John T Buckley nearly €461,773; Dr Patrick Joseph Daly €420,069 and Dr Donal Daly €390,470.

GP groups point out that these gross figures don’t take into account the costs incurred by doctors in providing a service to the community including the costs of their premises, technology and insurance.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris also says it’s money well spent.