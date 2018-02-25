HSE offers another opportunity for girls in Kerry to get HPV vaccine

The HSE is offering another opportunity for young girls in the county to avail of the cervical cancer vaccine.

Teams will be in schools in March and April to deliver the second dose of the vaccine; girls who have not been vaccinated can also get the first dose.

Parents are also invited to discuss the HPV vaccine with a nurse or doctor from their local school immunisation team; phone numbers for the teams are in packs distributed in schools.

The HSE says detailed uptake rates for the Kerry region are not available yet but indications show an increase in numbers getting the vaccine.