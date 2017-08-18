HSE to hold interviews for GP post for Sneem

The HSE is to hold interviews for the GP post for the south Kerry village of Sneem.

They advertised for a doctor for the General Medical Services Scheme; under this, GPs enter into contracts with the HSE to provide free services to medical card holders.

There are 500 patients on the panel, and the post attracts the Rural Practice Allowance.

The deadline for applications was last Friday, and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has confirmed there’s been interest in the post and they’ll now move to the interview stage.

Dr Patrick Malone is retiring as Sneem GP in October after 33 years.