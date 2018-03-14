HSE health centre in Portmagee to close in April

The HSE says its health centre in Portmagee will close in the first week in April.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says the building is currently only used for half a day once a week and that on average, it’s used by one person a week.

The Health Service Executive says this isn’t cost effective nor is it the best use of GP time.

The HSE says there are alternatives for patients once the centre closes.

They can attend their GP in Cahersiveen or the GP surgery on Valentia Island on Thursday afternoons.

It says there’ll be no change to the availability of GP home visits where required.

GPs have told patients of the impending closure.