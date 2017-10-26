HSE Drugs and Alcohol Task Force coordinator says Alcohol Bill is about saving lives

The Alcohol Bill is the most important bill from a public health perspective to ever come before the Oireachtas.

That’s according to David Lane, Coordinator of the HSE Southern Regional Drugs and Alcohol Task Force, who describes it as lifesaving.

The Public Health Alcohol Bill, 2015, will be reintroduced in the Seanad when the House resumes after the Halloween break.

Mr Lane says the bill is not about banning alcohol, but about taking measures to protect people’s lives.

He says 1000 people are dying annually as a result of alcohol consumption.

Speaking on Kerry Today, Mr Lane says up to 85% of people seeking help from their services are for alcohol related problems.