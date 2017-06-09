The HSE says there’s been no reduction in the number of beds at St Columbanus in Killarney. Cllr Brendan Cronin says that’s not the case.
Over 170 homes between Farranfore and Casteisland will be without power for a time...
Over 170 homes between Farranfore and Castleisland will be without power from 4.30 until about 7 o'clock this evening.A high voltage powerline was struck...
May to form British Government with DUP
Theresa May says she intends to form a government with the support of Northern Ireland's DUP.The UK Prime Minister visited Buckingham Palace this lunchtime...
Call for HSE to clarify availability of respite beds in Killarney
The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District has called on the HSE to provide clarity to families in Killarney and East Kerry seeking respite.Cllr Brendan...
Kerry Mountain Rescue Team Saved My Life – June 9th, 2017
James Cahill was rescued last year after a fall on Bothar na Gíge, while descending from Carrauntoohil. He’s organising a walk this Saturday to...
HSE Denies Bed Reduction at Community Hospital – June 9th, 2017
The HSE says there’s been no reduction in the number of beds at St Columbanus in Killarney. Cllr Brendan Cronin says that’s not the...
Theresa May’s Mess Up – June 9th, 2017
Sheila Burke is a Conservative party activist and Joy Coughlan stood for Labour in the local elections in Britain. They discuss why the UK...