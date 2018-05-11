HSE Culture Needs to Change – May 11th, 2018

Sinn Féin leader, May Lou McDonald, spoke to Jerry and gave her reaction to the decision by HSE’s Director General, Tony O’Brien, to step down in the wake of the cancer scandal.
Man airlifted to Cork University Hospital after vehicle left road on Tarbert – Ballylongford...
A man has been airlifted to hospital following a road traffic accident in the Tarbert - Ballylongford area earlier today. Valentia Coast Guard received a...
Sinn Féin President calls for all information relating to CervicalCheck scandal to be made...
The public needs to see all the documentation surrounding the CervicalCheck scandal. Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald says the continuing drip feeding of information...
PARC campaigner wants to meet Healy-Raes over Road Traffic Bill
PARC road safety group have asked Kerry TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, as well as Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath to meet with bereaved families...
The Apprentice Chef
Natalia Lean from Rathmore was recently crowned the 2017/2018 Apprentice Chef Programme in the ITT. Deirdre spoke to her about her experience of the...
New Parkrun announced for Kerry
A new parkrun has been announced in Kerry and it will take place on Inch Beach. It will be Ireland's first ever park run...
Having no friends
A concerned mother got in touch with the show expressing her worry that her son has no friends. Is this a common problem among...