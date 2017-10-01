HSE to continue monitoring Rathmore to ensure consistent GP service





The HSE is to continue monitoring Rathmore to ensure people have access to a consistent GP service.

At the recent HSE South regional health forum, Councillor John Joe Culloty asked why there isn’t a full-time GP in Rathmore.

Rathmore currently has a three-day a week GP service operating from the refurbished St Joseph’s Day Care Centre; it used to be a five-day service prior to the local GP retiring in November 2014.

The HSE says the three-day week service is backed up by a five day per week service in Millstreet, and that this appears to be meeting the needs of the population.

They say they’ll continue to monitor the situation.

