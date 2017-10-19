HSE to conduct interviews for vacant Waterville GP post

The HSE is to conduct interviews for the vacant GP post in Waterville.

It’s confirmed there’s been interest in the contract, after it was advertised again recently.

The health service had tried to recruit a GP at the start of the year, following the retirement of the village’s two doctors.

The HSE says because the two retirements relate to one practice, the Waterville Medical Centre, just one GP will be recruited.

There’s currently a locum in place in the South Kerry village, and the HSE says it’ll now be moving to the interview stage to fill the vacant post.