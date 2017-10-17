HSE and Community Healthcare services return to normal where possible

The HSE has said that its intended that outpatient appointments at acute hospitals in the South West Hospital Group will be fully provided today, with a small number of exceptions.

It says it will be necessary to cancel some elective surgery tomorrow so that urgent cases can be protected and prioritised.

If any appointments are being cancelled today , hospitals will contact those affected.

There is also a knock on effect on some community care services.

Caherciveen day hospital will not open today because of issues including road access. Service users will be notified as soon as possible of any other closures, and anyone in doubt should contact their local service provider by phone.

its aimed to have a full home help service restored today, and a number of essential public health nursing calls will be done this morning.

Community healthcare services may not open until 10am to give staff an opportunity to assess building safety and anyone with an appointment before 10 should contact their service provider before travelling.

Kerry Community Healthcare says it is aware of challenges for some people without power including those using nebulisers, and says anyone needing urgent assistance should contact emergency services.

It says work is underway to reschedule all appointments cancelled yesterday.