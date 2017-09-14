HSE advertising again for Waterville GP post

The HSE is advertising again to try to find a new GP for Waterville.

This is after the health service said in February that it was actively trying to recruit a GP following the retirement of the village’s two doctors, Patricia and Derry Gibson.

The HSE says because the two retirements relate to one practice, the Waterville Medical Centre, just one GP will be recruited by the HSE.

The deadline for applications is the 6th of October.

There’s currently a locum GP in place in the South Kerry village.