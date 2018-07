The Health and Safety Authority is investigating a water tank explosion in Tralee.

Early on Saturday morning, a tank containing an estimated 1 million litres of water burst in the Clash Industrial Estate.

Gardaí and one unit of the Kerry Fire Service attended the scene at approximately 1:45 AM.





No injuries were reported, and it’s believed the tank did not contain potable water.

The HSA has since confirmed it’s aware of the incident and has begun an investigation.