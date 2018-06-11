HSA investigating circumstances of fatal Gap of Dunloe incident

The HSA says it’s investigating an incident in which two tourists died as a workplace accident.

Rosalyn Joy Few and Normand Larose were holidaying in Kerry when they took a pony and trap ride in the Gap of Dunloe.

The pony and trap the couple were travelling in left the road and ended up around 17 feet down an embankment.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority had originally treated the tragedy as a road traffic accident, and the gardaí led the investigation from the outset.

The HSA has since confirmed they are examining the circumstance of the incident as a workplace accident.