Housing Shortage in Listowel – April 17th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

The lack of supply of properties in Dingle, Tralee and Killarney has been well known for some time but there’s also a distinct shortage in Listowel. John Corridan of Corridan Auctioneers and Chartered Surveyors spoke to Jerry.

