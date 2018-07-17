Housing and Local Government Minister to officially open housing scheme and water plant

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government is in the county today to officially open a 20-unit housing scheme.

Minster Eoghan Murphy will perform the official opening of ‘Lios an Fhia’ at Park, Killarney at 2pm.

He’ll also officially open Kenmare’s new 5 million euro water treatment plant.





According to Irish Water, the upgrade provides comprehensive treatment facilities including a cryptosporidium barrier.

There’s also 24-hour storage capacity in the reservoir to enhance security of supply.

Minister Murphy will perform the official opening at Kenmare Water Treatment Plant at Carhoomeengar at 3.30pm.