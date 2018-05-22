House prices in Kerry increase by almost 9%

House prices in Kerry have increased by almost 9 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

According to the daft.ie House Price Report the average price of a home in Kerry now stands at €185,744.

The Daft.ie House Price Report compares house prices in the first three months of this year with the same period last year.





In Kerry house prices have on average increased by 8.9% – the highest increase in Munster.

A one-bed roomed home in Kerry now costs, on average €70,000 – a 20.4% increase in price.

Two-bed terraced houses in the county have increased in price by 6.8% with an average price of €82,000.

The average three-bedroom semi in Kerry is €121,000 – a 7.1% while a four-bed bungalow has increased by 13.6% to €239,000.

A five-bedroom detached house in Kerry has decreased slightly to €240,000 – a drop of 2.1%.

Nationally prices have increased by €83,000 from their lowest point.

daft.ie House Price Report: Q1 2018 – An infographic by the team at daft.ie