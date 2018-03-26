House prices in Kerry continue to rise

House prices in Kerry are continuing to increase.

The latest Irish Independent Real Estate Alliance Average House Price Index shows that there’s been a 1.2% increase in the price of a three-bed semi detached house in the county between last December and the end of March.

The average price for such a property is €212,500.

After prices increased by 3.9% in the last year, local agents are reporting good activity at the top of the market but a shortage in supply of suitable family homes.

Nationally, the biggest increase of almost 7% was in Cavan, prices have also risen in the commuter belt around Dublin.