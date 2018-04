House prices in Kerry are up 8.9% on the same time last year.

That’s according to the latest Daft.ie sales report for Q1 of 2017 to Q1 of 2018.

There’s been a 2.5 per cent rise nationally in the first three months of 2018.

The average price of a house in this county now stands at €185,744.

Daft.ie Report author Ronan Lyons says there isn’t enough supply in the market nationwide: