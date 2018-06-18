House burgled following emergency hoax call-out in Castlecove

A south Kerry householder, who responded to a hoax emergency call-out, returned to find his home burgled.

Last Sunday, between 2.30pm and 3.45pm, a householder in the Coad area of Castlecove received a call to his home, said to be an emergency.

The person left his abode to deal with the call, which turned out to be a hoax.





Upon returning to their home, the person found someone had been broken into their house.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident can contact Cahersiveen Garda Station on 066 – 947 3600.