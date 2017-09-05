Horizons – September 3rd, 2017

Major tourism conference to open today in Listowel
A major tourism conference, focusing on growing and enhancing the Wild Atlantic Way, opens in Listowel today. Hosted by Kerry County Council, the two-day event...
Oral hearing on Listowel Bypass to begin today
An oral hearing is to begin today into the Listowel Bypass project. The proposed €40 million bypass would link the N69 Tralee Limerick and the...
Kerry showcased to international journalists and bloggers this week
A group of international journalists and bloggers with a combined audience reach of 3.5 million are touring Kerry this week. The journalists - hailing from...
Weight Watchers
Deirdre spoke to a West Limerick woman who has lost 11 stone over the past few years through a Weight Watchers clinic. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Weight_loss.mp3
Preview of Listowel races
TV's Daithi O'Sé and Maura Derrane discussed the upcoming Listowel races and the fasion show which will be judged by Daithi and Maura. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Listowel_Races.mp3
Bad Buskers
Cllr Niall Kelliher is calling for buskers to be vetted before being alowed to taking to the streets in Killarney. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Busking.mp3