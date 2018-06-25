Horizons – June 24th, 2018

Kerry’s new first citizen wants to see more done to attract businesses into the...
Meeting taking place in Listowel on women and pensions
The tone of the conversation surrounding older people in Ireland is disrespectful and hurtful. That's according to Marian Relihan from the Kerry Women's Interactive Network...
Lots drawn for one role as Kerry’s first citizens for the year ahead elected
Ballylongford Post Office to Close – June 25th, 2018
Postmistress, Jennifer Allen, spoke to Jerry about why she’s made the decision and why it’s been such a difficult one to make. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/24_ballylongford.mp3
Tensions Between Killarney Families Have Calmed Down – June 25th, 2018
Jerry spoke to Killarney county councillor, Donal Grady, and to Sinn Féin TD, Martin Ferris, about the concerns that were raised at the county’s...
The Way We Live Now Must Change to Save the Earth – June 25th,...
The Taoiseach has said that the transition to a low carbon world will require profound changes in how we live our lives. Jerry spoke...