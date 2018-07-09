Plans to redevelop landmark south Kerry hotel given green light
Plans to redevelop a landmark south Kerry hotel have been given the green light. Kerry County Council has granted OS Properties planning permission to demolish...
Kerry teachers to get training dealing with suicide prevention
Secondary school teachers in Kerry are to get new training dealing with suicide prevention and awareness. The SafeTalk training programme will begin in September. Meanwhile, teachers...
Kerry Bishop’s appeal for organisations to be conscious of Sunday mass times opens up...
The Bishop of Kerry's appeal to sporting and cultural organisations to be sensitive to Sunday Mass times opens a welcome dialogue. That's according to Geraldine...
Horizons – July 8th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/08_HOR.mp3
Tuosist Native Addresses UN General Assembly – July 6th, 2018
Assistant Garda Commissioner, Michael O’Sullivan addressed the UN General Assembly as part of Ireland’s bid to become a member of the UN Security Council. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/MichaelUN.mp3
Call from the Dáil – July 6th, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, deputises for Michael O’Regan. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/ktpodcast2.mp3