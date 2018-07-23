Horizons – July 22nd, 2018

Tralee man given prison sentence for biting off portion of man’s ear
A Tralee man has been given a prison sentence for biting off a portion of a man's ear. 28-year-old Kevin Quilligan of Hybank, Poulawaddra, Tralee,...
Kerry patients travelling to Dublin-based STI specialist
A specialist in treating sexually transmitted infections says he has seen an increase in patients from all over the country including Kerry. Dr Derek Freedman,...
Killarney company fined €100,000 after employee left wheelchair-bound from fall
A Killarney company has been fined €100,000 for safety breaches after an employee was left wheelchair-bound after a fall. John Galvin Developments Limited of 4...
