HIQA to inspect North Kerry respite home this week
HIQA is to this week inspect a North Kerry respite home for people with intellectual disabilities. The building was purchased by the HSE but has...
Another big lotto win in Kerry
There's been another lotto win in Kerry. Sheahan's Centra in Glenbeigh sold a winning Lotto ticket for Saturday's draw - the ticket holder won €250,000...
Around 600 houses to be built by Kerry County Council
Around 600 houses will be built by Kerry County Council up to 2022. That’s according to Chief Executive of the local authority, Moira Murrell who...
Horizons – February 18th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_18_HOR.mp3
Dancehalls of Kerry – February 17th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_17_DK.mp3
Kerry v Monaghan – Allianz Football League Rd.3 – February 18th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_18_kermon.mp3