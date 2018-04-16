Kerryman bids to take bare knuckle boxing off the street
A Kerryman is leading efforts to take bare knuckle boxing off the streets and onto the world stage. Mike O'Brien, CEO of World Elite Martial...
Councillor urges investment in mid-Kerry water reservoir supply pipe
A Kerry County Councillor is renewing his calls for funding of €280,000 to be made available to replace a vital section of water pipe...
Demand for fodder in Kerry not as strong as last week
The Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers' Association says demand for fodder in the county is not as strong as last week. PRO Jason Fleming...
Horizons – April 15th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/hor15.mp3
Dancehalls of Kerry – April 14th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/dk15.mp3
Digital speed signs
After a long campaign, locals in Stradbally are celebrating with the installation of digital speed signs. Martha Flynn of Stradbally Community Group speaks to Marian...