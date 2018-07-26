Hopes Údarás na Gaeltachta plan will attract people back into Gaeltacht areas

It’s hoped a new Údarás na Gaeltachta Strategic plan will attract people back into Gaeltacht areas.

The Údarás na Gaeltachta 2018-2020 Strategic plan outlines the organisations’ approach to the development of a vibrant, successful, sustainable Gaeltacht community and economy.

Innovation and Enterprise and the Irish Language are two over-arching themes which underpin and guide the new design.





Údarás na Gaeltachta Chief Executive, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh says those with links to Gaeltacht regions will be targeted.