Hopes students will start next September at new hotel management college in Killarney

It’s hoped the first group of students will start next September at the new International College of Hotel Management in Killarney.

The venture, a collaboration between IT Tralee and The Gleneagle Group, was announced last year.

It’s modelled on the Swiss hotel management education system, and is the first of its kind in Ireland.

It’ll offer higher education programmes in hotel management to mainly international students, combining practical on-the-job training, with classroom and online learning.

Dr William Sheehan, who’s organising the upcoming Killarney Economic Conference, is working with the Gleneagle Group on developing this third level institution.

He says they’re hoping to take in students from next September.