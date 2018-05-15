Hopes Skellig will open to visitors this Sunday

It’s hoped Skellig Michael (Sceilig Mhíchíl) will open to visitors this Sunday.

Its opening to visitors has been delayed since the start of May as staff could not access the world heritage site to carry out checks due to poor weather conditions.

This week however the Office of Public Works have been able to access the island to carry out inspections on steps and settlements and upgrade works to the accommodation huts.

Safety experts will also carry out checks on gas and solar power on the island.

Senior OPW Architect Grellan Rourke says he’s ‘pretty certain’ Skellig Michael will open to visitors this Sunday: